Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $87.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

