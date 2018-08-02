Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

BLDP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 795,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.83. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

