Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

BLDP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 795,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.83. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

