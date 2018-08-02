Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $366,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,771,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,828,000 after buying an additional 869,071 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,831,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,566,000 after buying an additional 3,341,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,881,000 after buying an additional 435,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,676,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,480,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF opened at $129.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

