Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $707,000 Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,623 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KORS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Michael Kors opened at $65.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KORS. Buckingham Research began coverage on Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

