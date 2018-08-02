Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 1,136,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 13.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,402,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 25.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 369,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in New Residential Investment by 136.9% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 698,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 83.31%. The business had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.