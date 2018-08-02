Baader Bank Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Compugroup Medical (COP)

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.71 ($64.37).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of Compugroup Medical opened at €48.56 ($57.13) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($47.18) and a 52-week high of €60.30 ($70.94).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.