B. Riley Weighs in on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida opened at $29.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.62. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $51,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,754 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $9,519,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

