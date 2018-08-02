B. Riley Comments on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.