B. Riley Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AMC Entertainment traded up $0.15, hitting $16.20, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,864 shares of company stock worth $443,966. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

