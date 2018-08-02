B. Riley Boosts LivePerson (LPSN) Price Target to $31.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.25 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 23,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,148. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.17 and a beta of 1.02.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $154,068.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $5,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,953.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 941,330 shares of company stock worth $18,381,200. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,284,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,891,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 156,087 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

