Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 177,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,204. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $96,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

