Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 913.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.98.

Shares of Canadian National Railway opened at $88.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

