Aviva PLC Sells 36,346 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $52,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 155,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $438.25 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $326.68 and a fifty-two week high of $450.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.60.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total value of $443,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,777,564. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.