Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $41,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman opened at $300.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $264.14 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,190.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

