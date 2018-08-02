Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) Major Shareholder Sells $792,330.22 in Stock

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 202,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $792,330.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Ltd. Mintbroker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 719,885 shares of Avalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $5,888,659.30.

On Friday, July 27th, International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 192,340 shares of Avalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $2,983,193.40.

AWX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 3,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,503. Avalon Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

