Avalara Inc (AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report $61.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.68 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $255.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.42 million to $257.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $306.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $303.96 million to $307.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalara stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,721. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

