AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $1,629,176.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,321.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $2,027,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,272.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 38.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation traded down $0.68, reaching $46.58, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 64,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,670. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

