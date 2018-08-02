Aurubis (NDA) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock traded down €1.24 ($1.46) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €68.56 ($80.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.64 ($66.64) and a one year high of €86.80 ($102.12).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.