Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Insider Purchases C$24,360.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,360.00.

Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 17,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,701.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 36,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 12,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,888.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 17,100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,962.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$222.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 2,800 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,160.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

Shares of ORA traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.18. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,834. Aura Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.00.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.92 million for the quarter.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

