AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.20 on August 20th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

AudioCodes opened at $9.90 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.39.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

