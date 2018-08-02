Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) Cut to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.04 to C$13.07 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment opened at C$13.31 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.80.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of C$14.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Nancy Lockhart sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$93,980.00.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

