Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,397 Pearson PLC (PSO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pearson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pearson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.23. Pearson PLC has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

