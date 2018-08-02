Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $143.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

