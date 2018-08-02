Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 987.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,497.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5,170.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl’s opened at $70.47 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

