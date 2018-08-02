Atento (ATTO) vs. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Financial Contrast

Atento (NYSE: ATTO) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Atento has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atento and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atento and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.92 billion 0.27 -$16.79 million $0.75 9.20 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.43 billion 3.01 N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Dividends

Atento pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend. Atento pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -1.06% 14.95% 4.16% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

