Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 817,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,142. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $455,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,596.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $177,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,756,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,944 shares of company stock worth $7,422,484. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

