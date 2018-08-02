Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 817,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,142. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.