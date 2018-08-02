Atalan Capital Partners LP Buys 22,500 Shares of Visa (V)

Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 9.9% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 10,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Visa by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 13,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 226,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.