ASV (ASV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

ASV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:ASV opened at $7.03 on Monday. ASV has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). ASV had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.26 million. analysts predict that ASV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASV by 305.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in ASV in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASV by 49.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

