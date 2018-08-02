Astronics Co. Class B (ATROB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Astronics Co. Class B (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

Astronics Co. Class B (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Astronics Co. Class B had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of Astronics Co. Class B stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Astronics Co. Class B has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

