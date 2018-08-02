Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Astec Industries news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,227,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after buying an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 134.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 284,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,854. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

