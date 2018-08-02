Astec Industries (ASTE) to Repurchase $150.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program, which authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares on Monday, July 30th. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,227,637.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

