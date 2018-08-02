Astec Industries (ASTE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2018 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/25/2018 – Astec Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

7/13/2018 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – Astec Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Astec Industries traded down $0.40, hitting $46.22, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Get Astec Industries Inc alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,227,637.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.