Assured Guaranty (AGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty traded up $0.16, hitting $39.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,346. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $503,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

