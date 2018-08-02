Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) is Mad River Investors’ 7th Largest Position

Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group comprises about 4.3% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.60% of Associated Capital Group worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2,991.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,767 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group opened at $36.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Associated Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

