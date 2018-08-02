Associated British Engineering (ASBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (20.60) (($0.27)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Associated British Engineering had a negative net margin of 56.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.35%.

Shares of LON:ASBE remained flat at $GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823. Associated British Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.79).

About Associated British Engineering

Associated British Engineering plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies diesel engines. It also offers spare parts for diesel engines and associated repair services. The company serves customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East and Australasia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East.

