Associated British Engineering (ASBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (20.60) (($0.27)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Associated British Engineering had a negative net margin of 56.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.35%.
Shares of LON:ASBE remained flat at $GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823. Associated British Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.79).
About Associated British Engineering
