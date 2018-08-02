Asset Planning Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF (SCHM)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF makes up about 1.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF by 6,159.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 464,958 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 786,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 211,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 176,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 160,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF opened at $55.84 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

