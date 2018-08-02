Asiadigicoin One Day Volume Tops $4.00 (ADCN)

Asiadigicoin (CURRENCY:ADCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Asiadigicoin has a market cap of $39,584.00 and $4.00 worth of Asiadigicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asiadigicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Asiadigicoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asiadigicoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000764 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000906 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Asiadigicoin Coin Profile

Asiadigicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2016. Asiadigicoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,931,054 coins. Asiadigicoin’s official website is asiadigicoin.org . Asiadigicoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialADCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asiadigicoin

Asiadigicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asiadigicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asiadigicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asiadigicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asiadigicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asiadigicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.