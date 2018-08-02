Ashland Global (ASH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 37813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

