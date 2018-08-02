Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties traded down $0.01, hitting $15.46, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,151. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

