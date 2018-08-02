Argus Lowers Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Sell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $53.20.
Tupperware Brands opened at $35.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,246.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 175,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
