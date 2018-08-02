Argus Lowers Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Sell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Tupperware Brands opened at $35.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 576.26%. The business had revenue of $535.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,246.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 175,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

