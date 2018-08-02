Ardagh Group (ARD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Ardagh Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardagh Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Ardagh Group opened at $15.94 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.41.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 163,571.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

