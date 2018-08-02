Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics traded down $0.38, reaching $7.45, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 20,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,981. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.