Arch Coal (ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $87.01 on Thursday. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 3,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

