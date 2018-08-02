ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,062. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.31.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $16,109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $2,730,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,422,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,269,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 45.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.