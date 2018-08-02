ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.30 ($41.53).

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) traded up €0.20 ($0.24), reaching €26.65 ($31.35), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 5,510,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

