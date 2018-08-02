ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH opened at $11.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $779.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.31. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. Deutsche Bank cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

