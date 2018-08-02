ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH opened at $11.38 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $779.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.20. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 54.01%. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 844,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 242,154 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 651,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,766,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

