ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a $11.27 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a $11.27 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.31. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 844,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 651,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,645,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 444,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

