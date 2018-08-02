Aqua America (WTR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aqua America earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1895111072002 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Aqua America opened at $36.28 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.45. Aqua America has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.73 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

