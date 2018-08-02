Aptiv PLC (APTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 22nd

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Aptiv has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aptiv to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.59. 79,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,377. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

